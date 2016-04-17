6 Ways to Prepare your Home for Spring!

Spring is a magical time of year when the weather and surroundings set an indescribable urge to renew and rejuvenate. It symbolises a freshness that comes with unpredictable rain and the warmth that comes with the swinging temperatures.
Warm and humid springtime is also one of the cloudiest times of the year, warranting us to explore more venues of natural light during the day. This poses a slight décor conundrum – open too much and you let the rain in, open too little and you keep the light out.
Historically celebrated popular spring festivals are a mirror to our emotional state. Be it the Ching Ming festival celebrated during the third moon or the birthday of Buddha, which falls in May, celebrations reflect a need to clean, purify and invigorate our soul, home and surroundings.
You can quickly and easily extend the natural freshness you see around into your home without spending a lot of time or money on spring decorating ideas. Here are some spring tips that can add pizzazz to your interiors!
The origin of spring cleaning comes from traditions where everything in the house, from drapes to drawers, was given a shakeup before spring celebrations and New Year. That, as always, forms the basics of good spring home décor.
We all have nooks and corners that we may have left for ‘tomorrow’ to clean. Start with those neglected corners and you may just discover a bunch of things you may have simply forgotten about. And some of those things, though nostalgic, will need to find another home. Next, target the high-traffic areas and stains that have been bugging you for a while. Get everything neat, tidy and in order with unsightly knick-knacks tucked away in bright cardboard boxes.
Steam-clean your windows from the outside where possible. This will automatically remove the grub from difficult corners and you’ll simply need to wipe off for a neat finish. Same goes for your fabrics. From velvet to silk, steam cleans them all to make them dust-free and odour-free at the same time. Alternatively, just spot clean and toss them into the dryer for a delicate wash to freshen them up.
Change your bed covers. Before you put on the new bed sheet, use a sieve to lightly sprinkle baking soda on the bed which will draw the dust and odors. Vacuum your upholstery thoroughly and simply change the cushion covers – that will give a whole new look to your room.
Amp up the natural light coming into the room. Spring has some of the cloudiest skies which tend to draw a gloomy feel. Luckily, you also have it interspersed with bright, hot and humid days when the sunlight is a welcome guest.
Give a shake to your curtains and change them into the light, airy fabrics that can increase the amount of natural light in both gloomy and sunny kinds of weather. Intersperse your curtains with a lace curtain to give a ‘light’ feel to the space.
Other spring tips include adding mirrored wall panels that help reflect and amplify the natural light. Where possible, add some shine to the metal furniture and table glass surfaces so that they also reflect light. You can paint your room and your flooring in light colours, but if you are on a tight budget, simply change the area rug into a light coloured one. Same goes for your upholstery. Add a new sofa cover in a light colour to instantly give an airy feel to the room.
Spring is defined in its vibrancy that can reflect in unexpected corners of your home. International fashion and style gurus select colours for each season which can be a good place to get inspired. Spring 2016 has rose quartz, iced coffee-brown and buttercup yellow as its recommendation. From cushion covers to curtains to art to floor rugs, these colours can flow into your home welcoming the season’s freshness.
Before you get carried away, choose a max of three colours to add to your décor. If you have two bright colours, balance it with a lighter shade. If you don’t feel like going the length with upholstery, try to add light filters which can create a great ambience during an evening spring party.
Plants connect us with nature and signify growth and abundance which are all synonymous with spring. Just like nature does its course of cleaning with rains, give a shake to your indoor plants by cleaning all the leaves with a fresh spray of water.
When you see a garden or forest, the one factor that pleases the eyes is the astounding variety of shades of green. Add a few more plants with lush foliage to your interiors to give a similar feel to your room. Lush and tall bamboos, spider plants that resemble a spring fountain, a variety of pothos (also known as money plants or devil’s ivy) and even the peace lily make great spring home ideas that not only add to the look but also purify the indoor air.
If you are adding plants, choose bright coloured ceramic pots that can add a new colour to your room. Choosing a different colour scheme for the pots lets the corner stand out and draw attention. You can also add interesting succulents to a window corner. With a vase or a fruit bowl nearby, they almost feel like they are bringing a still painting to life!
This lively arrangement is the creation of Grenoble-based landscape designers Adventive.
There is nothing that shouts spring home décor more than fresh flowers. Add them to a theme and it creates an irresistible charm. For example, you can choose a red rose centrepiece that flows with a maroon couch or yellow sunflowers that accent a blue couch.
For flowers that can last at home, buy roses, lilies and tulips when they are just ready to open. Condition them as soon as you bring them home so that they stay fresh longer. Strip the excess leaves so that none touch the water in the pot. Split the wooden stems and leave them in cold water for an hour before you cut the stems and make the arrangement. Remove the pollen from flowers like lilies to prevent allergies. Create a gorgeous arrangement and you are set for spring!
Spring home ideas for accessories are only limited by your imagination. It could be a terrarium, a painting of flowers or spring motifs on your cushion covers. It could be the display of an interesting wine like an Italian Soave that is popularly paired with spring foods like salads and fresh fruits. Its acidic taste with a touch of peach and floral aroma goes for a great finish. Or it could simply be the fresh fruits you put out on display at the dining area. Start with one and these spring decorating ideas can take over your home in a jiffy!
And last but not the least, carry the spirit of spring with you – envelope it in what you wear, how you smell (fruity and flowery fragrances) and what you carry (flower motifs in your scarf or bag). Your home will soon become your reflection!
