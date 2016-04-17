6 Ways to Prepare your Home for Spring!

Spring is a magical time of year when the weather and surroundings set an indescribable urge to renew and rejuvenate. It symbolises a freshness that comes with unpredictable rain and the warmth that comes with the swinging temperatures.

Warm and humid springtime is also one of the cloudiest times of the year, warranting us to explore more venues of natural light during the day. This poses a slight décor conundrum – open too much and you let the rain in, open too little and you keep the light out.

Historically celebrated popular spring festivals are a mirror to our emotional state. Be it the Ching Ming festival celebrated during the third moon or the birthday of Buddha, which falls in May, celebrations reflect a need to clean, purify and invigorate our soul, home and surroundings.

You can quickly and easily extend the natural freshness you see around into your home without spending a lot of time or money on spring decorating ideas. Here are some spring tips that can add pizzazz to your interiors!