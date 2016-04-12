Bring Hotel Luxury to Your Home Bathroom

What is it about a hotel bathroom that spells an added level of luxury and comfort? Be it the pleasant scents, crisp towels or matching toiletries, hotel bathrooms have an innate charm.

So what makes them different from our own bathrooms? Is it because a hotel bathroom is a temporary place of stay and our mind is in a more forgiving and exploratory mode? Could it be because we really don’t have to focus on the grub and grime and it's clean every time you enter? It is also completely decluttered with only the bare essentials in a neat view. The extra-large mirrors, the different showers and faucets and even the tub provide a perfect inviting ambiance.

It is probably all of the above that makes a hotel bathroom an attractive space. Is it realistic to expect that a home bathroom can become a hotel-style bathroom? Can some stylish bathroom hacks come to your rescue Yes, they can! And here they are.