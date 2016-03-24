6 ways to deep clean your house

When it comes to cleaning one's house we tend to leave the big overhaul until the beginning of a new season such as spring, but in reality there is no better time than the present. So whether you're spring, summer, autumn or winter cleaning, it is clear you have decided it's time to undertake a thorough spruce up of your living quarters. Clear the clutter, cleanse the ambience, and disinfect those dark corners, because your home is about to undergo a refresh and renewal.
The next question is where to begin. The clean that you will undertake once or twice a year is far different from the weekly cleaning routine you may have implemented. Deep cleaning involves rectifying those hard to reach spaces, the areas that are oft-neglected, and generally out of sight. An annual or biannual deep clean will help to keep your dwelling dust free, reduce allergens, curb the clutter, and ensure your abode is relaxing and an enjoyable place to spend your time.
If you would like to read our 6 handy tips for keeping your dwelling neat, tidy, and deeply cleaned, read on below!
One of the best ways to thoroughly clean the inside of your dwelling is with the power of steam. Steam not only gets into those nooks and crannies like no other tool available, but disinfects as well. One of the most common spaces to steam clean is the bathroom. Other methods of deep cleaning pale in their effectiveness against high powered steam, with steam offering a brilliantly easy and simple solution.
You can purchase small domestic steam machines from hardware or home stores, or alternatively contact a professional to come and conduct the cleaning for you.
Although you may vacuum your rugs on a regular basis, over time dirt, grime and other particles become trapped within the shag. If you truly want to deep clean your home, you are going to need to start by getting your rugs cleaned. There are few options when undertaking a rug clean.
- Professional at home service
- Delivery and drop off service
- Machine hire for an at home DIY
Each option will come with pros and cons, but depending on the volume of rugs/carpet you have to clean within your dwelling you may want to leave this tedious job to the experts and save yourself some time getting the job done quickly and easily. If you like a challenge, or are well versed in cleaning carpet and rugs, an at home machine hire can offer a handy low-cost alternative.
Washing curtains can seem like a daunting and extremely challenging task, but unfortunately a necessary one. Curtains tend to trap dust particles and can drastically contribute to the air quality within your home. Additionally, and most unexpectedly, curtains trap many different smells within a home, adding to a dank or musty smell over time. A deep clean of your dwelling should almost always include a clean of your curtains.
But how does one actually clean curtains? The method of cleaning your curtains will vary depending on the material they are manufactured from. If they are washing machine friendly you can simply toss them in for a quick refresh, and iron them once dry. If a machine wash is going to be too harsh, you can hand wash your curtains, or even have them steam cleaned. If however you have delicate curtains, or curtains that are attached to the wall in a difficult way you may want to call in the professionals. If your curtains are well-hung on your wall, you might want to consider a special attachment for your vacuum cleaner that will allow you to regularly maintain them, reducing the need to wash.
One of the biggest problems when we clean our homes is that we don't get into the awkward spaces or tight corners. A typical scenario where this rings true is cleaning the area underneath one's bed. Many of us have beds that are quite close to the floor, and make it virtually impossible without moving the furniture. This is why it is essential that a proper domestic deep clean involves moving all of the furniture in order to adequately vacuum difficult spaces. Some other areas you may want to focus on are the following:
- The interior of cupboards
- Bookshelves
- Ceiling fans
- Light fixtures
- Architraves, cornices, and window ledges
- Curtains
- Underneath irregularly moved furniture: beds, sofas, armchairs, and other heavy furniture
It seems almost too obvious to mention, but clearing away clutter is a significant step towards ensuring your deep house clean is successful.
Remove excess papers, junk mail, and other items that have stacked up, in order make room for cleaning of surfaces, tables, drawers, and other domestic zones.
Finally, you need to consider your woodwork and look at ways you can treat it on an annual basis to ensure it is well-preserved for longevity. We often neglect timber furniture in our homes and assume they will be okay without regular maintenance. Unfortunately, it is this attitude that eventually leads to wood decaying and looking unclean. The solution is simple, your timber furniture and interior elements only require very basic attention to ensure they last a long and stylish life.
Wash all timber down with an approved wash, or simply some detergent and water mixture. Once the timber is free from residue you can apply a timber protector and nourisher. The type you use will depend on the finish of the timber. If your furniture is old or antique, it may be worth speaking to a professional to safeguard against doing any harm to the delicate timber surface.
Good luck deep cleaning your home this spring season! If you would like to continue reading, check out: Fight household mould in 5 easy (and natural) steps!