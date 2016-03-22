Classic Good Looks Gleaming With Style

What happens when you marry clean lines of design with the richness of wood and the sleek good looks of white walls and glass? You get a gleaming gem called the classic modern which translates into the impeccable design scheme followed by this home. The VIO 302 – Schoner Wohnen, Schoner Sparen – is a rich example of uncluttered design and simple luxury rendered by Fingerhaus GMBH, a renowned home building team in Frankenberg (Eder), Germany. Whether it is the solid looking façade or the rich wooded staircase with its simple, classic lines replicating a log cabin vibe or even the attic like cosy vibe in the bedroom – this Villa has it all, and then some!
The façade, with its simple lines and uncluttered statement conveys many things with the very first glance. The solid structure replicates a cottage, yet the dimensions and high design values make it a solid looking structure that leaves the visitor in awe. Glass can be seen lining the doors and windows, while greenery plays an important role in the well manicured lawn and well planned foliage. The bank of beds in a colour matching the rooftop, is a sleek style statement.
The quaint quotient follows you indoors with simple touches like the window ledge which becomes a row of shelves to house pretty bric a brac, as well as the solid coloured curtains which stand regally in guard behind the beige sectional sofa. Potted plants highlight the simplicity of the space even as the classic meets the modern in the sleek looking furniture – very German, very well engineered and very comfortable.
The dining room has been done up with oodles of understated style. Two tones of brown mark this space. The chairs are a chocolate brown while the solid dining table is in a light polish with an exposed grain that gives it a country look. The glass windows are adorned with the same peacock blue curtains which add to the overall play of style in the area. The dining room also brings in a hint of chrome with the legs of its chairs which are moulded.
This also a wonderful piece of work by Frankenberg (Eder), Germany-based Fingerhaus GMBH
The same colour scheme spills over from the dining room into the beautiful kitchen with robust browns and a hint of chrome. The dual toned kitchen brings out a sleek yet homely style. These two design schools blend effortlessly to present a statement making space that would be a gourmet joy! The glossy dark brown finish meets the light exposed grain to bring in a look that is sophisticated and modern. The sleek chrome handles as well as the bank of appliances with a matching cooktop and hood bring in a hint of the industrial chic. A bank of white glossy cabinets on the opposite wall breaks the play of wood and chrome to inject an elegant yet fun element.
So said the beautifully chic, log cabin style bedroom. The blue and beige bedding brings out the best in the light coloured hardwood floor as well as the attic like ceiling above which creates a restful environment. The simple square mirror with the end table lies to one side as the sledge bed takes centre stage with its solid bearings. The night stands host twin lamps for a soft glow!
The bathroom transports you to a resort placed in the middle of a wooded area with only luxury to keep you company. The wooden wall mounted cabinet houses a white sink while a simple mirror sits above. Natural light and a chic towel stand complete the look!
In Conclusion
This home brings out the best in the classic and the modern, taking style to a whole new level as it does so. And with its underscore of simplicity, it is a design winner all the way!
