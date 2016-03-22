Classic Good Looks Gleaming With Style

The dining room has been done up with oodles of understated style. Two tones of brown mark this space. The chairs are a chocolate brown while the solid dining table is in a light polish with an exposed grain that gives it a country look. The glass windows are adorned with the same peacock blue curtains which add to the overall play of style in the area. The dining room also brings in a hint of chrome with the legs of its chairs which are moulded.

This also a wonderful piece of work by Frankenberg (Eder), Germany-based Fingerhaus GMBH