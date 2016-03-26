Liven up your rental kitchen!

Sprucing up a rental kitchen can seem a little tricky at first. The big decorating choices have already been made for you and the kitchen is usually covered in tiling and storage units.

But the great thing about a rental kitchen is that existing cabinets are often quite mute in tone and colour. In a way, it helps to think of your rental kitchen as the blank canvas or background palette. It's just a jumping off point for you to add your more vibrant or personal choices. Because even though you are renting and possibly only there for a short time, it's still your home and there's absolutely no reason it can't be an expression of your personality. You get to choose the textiles, additional furniture, and even the electrical appliances on display. Let's not forget that you can often add artworks to the walls and even upcycle the lighting without making any permanent changes. And if you are interested in small DIY projects, the possibilities are endless.

Come with us to explore just a few of the possibilities.