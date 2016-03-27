The ultimate little boy's bedroom

A little boy's bedroom is no different from an adult's bedroom in many ways. It needs to be a place to settle down, read, relax, have a little alone time and get a good night's sleep. But as any parent knows, most little boys have loads of energy to burn and four walls aren't always the most attractive space for a small child!

The ideal little boy's bedroom will have activities to engage the child, be easy to clean, possess furniture of adequate height and have that little extra something to spark off a child's imagination. Because once a child has settled down into reading, napping or playing, they do tend to love daydreaming and creating castles of the imagination.

So how can we decorate a child's bedroom that will occupy a little boy and make things a little easier for both parent and child? Well, here at homify we have a few ideas to get you started. Come with us to explore just a few of them. As usual we will include some photos for inspiration. Enjoy!