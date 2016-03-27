The ultimate little boy's bedroom

A little boy's bedroom is no different from an adult's bedroom in many ways. It needs to be a place to settle down, read, relax, have a little alone time and get a good night's sleep. But as any parent knows, most little boys have loads of energy to burn and four walls aren't always the most attractive space for a small child!
The ideal little boy's bedroom will have activities to engage the child, be easy to clean, possess furniture of adequate height and have that little extra something to spark off a child's imagination. Because once a child has settled down into reading, napping or playing, they do tend to love daydreaming and creating castles of the imagination.
So how can we decorate a child's bedroom that will occupy a little boy and make things a little easier for both parent and child? Well, here at homify we have a few ideas to get you started. Come with us to explore just a few of them. As usual we will include some photos for inspiration. Enjoy!
Children love bold and colourful graphics. Consider ditching the old picture frames and creating a huge wall decal graphic of their favourite cartoon character. It will provide the little boy with something to look at while they drift off to sleep and help them feel like the bedroom is truly a place of their own.
Every little boy needs some time out from the world and a little teepee could be the perfect place. Ideally, it will be a safe little cocoon in which to dream and plot their latest adventures. Fill it with comfy cushions and deep plush rugs and blankets, then finish it off with a string of string lights. Your little boy may even help you build it as well.
Every child should learn how to clean up after themselves. But it can be hard to get them involved in cleaning up when you're trying to cook or run the rest of the household. Most general storage units are also too high up or complicated for little hands and arms. But the child's bedroom is really the perfect place to get them involved. Look at installing some easy, open storage options like hooks or these hanging wall baskets Scandinavian designers Korbo. A daily tidy-up will help them create a sense of order and routine in their lives. It will also help them develop a habit that will help them immensely in later life.
An overactive child is restless, naughty and disruptive. Children can't help having lots of energy and all they often need is a physical activity to burn off that excess energy. An indoor climbing wall, hanging rope or swing is the perfect solution. It's something your child can engage in on their own and will give the parents a little breathing space.
As everyone knows, children have this fundamental desire to make their own mark on the world. Often, this expresses itself in little, or big scribbles on your lovely white walls. Harness this energy and direct it towards a more suitable place. A personal blackboard or markerboard is perfect. Make it as large as possible. Children may be little, but they love to think big!
One of the best gifts a parent can give their child is the habit of reading. Books help your child learn about the world in a safe setting and have a massive impact on their success in later years. Children's books should never be hidden away. You might look at creating a little reading nook or corner to make your humble bookshelf a really integral part of the child's bedroom. It should be a quiet area set a little away from the usual traffic areas and toys. Consider a lovely tree-like design for the ultimate in reading inspiration.
