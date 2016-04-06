Quick Bathroom Upgrades with Big Results

A quick bathroom upgrade is one of the most satisfying home decorating projects one can tackle. It doesn’t involve ripping out or replacing expensive hardware and with a little bit of effort you can achieve some really powerful results.

Bathroom decorating is about more than just the big ticket items anyway. It’s about your towel rack, lighting, storage, textiles, scents and plants. The best bathrooms often have a very comforting sense of indulgence and the textiles, accessories and scents are the little things that really enliven your sensory experience of a bathroom.

Let’s not forget that most bathroom also have a neutral or white palette. This is great for quick and easy bathroom upgrades because a neutral backdrop tends to receded against more colourful or ornate furnishings. And if you don’t like your tiles and live in a rental apartment, there are also lots of temporary alternatives to sprucing up fixed cabinetry and tiles. So, without further ado, come with us to explore a few quick bathroom upgrades.