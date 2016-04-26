Paint it Black! A Guide to Dark Decor

Black rooms are mysterious, sexy and utterly glamorous. They also happen to be a little scary from the home decorator's point of view. While many people love dressing in black, most of us find the concept of decorating with black a bit intimidating. After all, the contemporary trend is always encouraging us towards a lighter, brighter and more open ambience. So it can be difficult to find a lot of great examples or guidance on how to add black to your colour scheme.

But while black does make a room seem smaller, it also has a huge number of benefits. But the key benefit of decorating with black is that it adds a sense of occasion and a very powerful dramatic punch. It also works very naturally with clean, minimalist design and can add a sense of opulence and luxury without cluttering up your home.

So come with us on a tour of 6 black interiors and explore a few tips along the way!