Transform your Living Room into an Art Gallery!

If you're passionate about art, it’s no wonder that you want to make an art gallery out of your living room. When displayed with creativity and innovation, artworks can completely transform the aesthetic charm and visual interest of a room. And they speak volumes about who you are and the myriad shades of your personality!

Hanging paintings is not just about drilling a few holes in the wall and putting the frames up. It needs a lot more attention and an eye for detail. You need to know how to arrange and highlight the wall arts so that your guests notice the palpably artistic mood of the living room in an instant. It is also crucial to understand how well a set of paintings goes with a particular style of home decor. The colour of your wall, and the type of furniture are among the other factors which need consideration when you want to create a wall of art. So here are some ideas which can make your personal art gallery rock!