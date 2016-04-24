6 space-saving solutions for small homes

Does that sound strange? Let’s explain then. If you have an independent abode, then your garage can be intelligently employed for organizing loads of stuff besides housing your car. Just install an adequate number of wall shelves and ceiling-hung storage units to make arranging things an easy task. You can use closed or locked cartons to keep things in your garage space, and label them neatly for the times when you need to find something quickly. A small shed instead of a full-blown garage can also come to your aid for outside-the-home storage. Just make sure that you keep the garage clean, and add some powerful lights to make hunting for stored items convenient. If you live in an apartment, then you properly don’t have the luxury of a covered garage space. In that case a sleek locked shelf just outside your flat can be used for storing all your shoes at least, if nothing else.

Besides the tips mentioned above, there are many other ways of transforming small spaces into an oasis of delight. Make the most out of the space under your bed, space above closets, space above your doors to store things or build storage shelves. The under-sink area in the bathroom, the space behind doors, and seats which come with storage room are perfect for small homes too. Here is another ideabook to get you started: 11 original ways to store and hang your clothes.