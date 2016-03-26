A Mansion That Flaunts Stunning Modernism

You must have wondered if the space within looks so tempting, how it would look outside. The best thing about ultra-modern design is that it can easily incorporate elements of nature like wood, stone and create a beautiful vision. This outdoor space mainly dedicated to balmy evenings and cosy get-togethers acts as a fine retreat. This space which surrounds the top storey of the house is open, so that you can have an uninterrupted view of the surroundings. The glass railing, the wooden floor, the casual sofas look so tempting that you almost want to start a party soon!

When someone enters this house, they are bound to be intrigued; not only because the house boasts of a perfect design, but also because each element has been used to the optimum level. There is a pervading sense of elegance about this place, one which cannot be ignored.

