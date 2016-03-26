A Mansion That Flaunts Stunning Modernism

Some homes are just built and then there are some houses which you never want to leave behind, as their capture a part of your soul with their beauty. La Mansion maybe a case in point. Designed by Paulinho Peres Group, interior architects in São Leopoldo, Brazil, you cannot quite fathom the beauty of this mansion until you take a tour of this place and allow its charm to rest on you. As the beautiful spaces unfold before you, you realise that the design has a two-pronged strategy – to excite the senses and also to calm them. A combination of sophistication and elegance, here is a house where you are bound to experience something new and fresh. Let’s not wait any further and begin our journey!
Sleek surroundings and spacious design: these are the first two features that you notice as you look inside the living area. Then there is the comfort factor, which has also been taken care of with large plush sofas to sink into. Apart from the double sofas with comfy cushions, you also have two chairs, very vintage in their look, yet quite inviting in nature. Grey, black, and white are the distinct colours that have been used in this room to maximum effect. The two small white center tables set some distance apart are quite apt in the setting providing space for decorative knick-knacks and yet not consuming too much space. You cannot miss the greyish white carpet, which is spread luxuriously on the white-tiled floor. The pictures, knick-knacks and the decorative pieces contribute to the overall look of the place.
This kitchen is cool and simple, yet quite sophisticated. There is no clutter or fuss, precisely because this modular kitchen has all the storage spaces to hide the essentials. Plus, the room has been intelligently divided into two sections keeping in mind about the rectangular shape of the room. At one side, you have the oven, the sink and the cupboards both at the top and the bottom. On the other side, you will have the place for keeping the microwave and fridge. The interiors are perfectly streamlined, keeping in mind both the functionality and design aspect.
A bedroom is the inner sanctum of peace and happiness. That’s what strikes you as enter this bedroom, which has been created as a restful and soothing space devoid of any clutter. You can unwind on the large bed that invites you to just dive in. There are large cushions which contribute to the warmth and comfort of the place. The concealed lights which are strewn carefully in single lines along the ceiling create a subdued soft glow, elevating the sense of warmth along with the pastel shades that dominate the room. The soft brownish white carpet complements the short divan. But it is the flat screen TV which hangs from the ceiling which is the distinctive feature of the room.
Ultra modern style does not necessarily mean that it has to be hard and cold. Check this bathroom for instance. Although this room sports the same clean lines and the sleekness characteristic of the house, yet there is a sense of cosy comfort. The bathtub with its in-built blue light looks quite inviting; it is as if the tub is designed for luxury. The sophisticated black basins, the inbuilt shelf which can help to keep the liquid soap and the toothbrush, the open shelves all contribute to this sense of cosy comfort. The combination of black and white blinds and the glass wall enhance the feel of a de-cluttered space.
As you look into this space, you understand that the space combines luxury and functionality. From the finely polished wooden floor to the cosy oval-shaped dining area, to the flat screen television to a well-appointed bar, every element in this area speaks of details. The bright yellow fridge, the top of the bar and the hanging lights create a nice diversion and throw some colour to this space. The bar tools are unmistakably stylish; but so is the nice wine cabinet behind the bar. The bar is well-stocked, the lights are on, the mood is perfect; so what are you waiting for? It is time to raise the glasses!
You must have wondered if the space within looks so tempting, how it would look outside. The best thing about ultra-modern design is that it can easily incorporate elements of nature like wood, stone and create a beautiful vision. This outdoor space mainly dedicated to balmy evenings and cosy get-togethers acts as a fine retreat. This space which surrounds the top storey of the house is open, so that you can have an uninterrupted view of the surroundings. The glass railing, the wooden floor, the casual sofas look so tempting that you almost want to start a party soon!
When someone enters this house, they are bound to be intrigued; not only because the house boasts of a perfect design, but also because each element has been used to the optimum level. There is a pervading sense of elegance about this place, one which cannot be ignored.
