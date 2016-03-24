A house that takes your breath away

If there is anything that your bedroom should be, it's inviting . One look at this beautiful bedroom and you think how perfectly it captures the meaning of that word. The structure of the roof clearly shows that it is positioned in the upper storey. The slanting roof with a large window creating space for ample flow of light is quite interesting. But it is the bed which will be the highlight of this place. Soft and inviting, the bed has a cosy feel. Also, like many other parts of the house, the black and white contrast works perfectly for this room as well. The side table is very sleek with an abstract lamp shaped on it. There is a single couch by the side; extremely Victorian by the look of it and adding dollops of charm to the room.