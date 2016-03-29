Create your own home meditation space

Wouldn't it be nice to have a place within your home that could relax your body and soothe your soul? An area devoted to reflection, peace and serenity; a space solely dedicated to tranquillity and removing the daily stresses that can be caused by work, life and everyday existence. Meditation is an exercise and routine that can help to re-energise the mind, and assist in mental, spiritual, emotional and physical harmony.

Today on homify we are looking at some of the essentials when creating your very own domestic meditation space. Whether you meditate routinely every day, or simply once in a while, an exclusive, well-designed space can ensure a sense of peacefulness and calm. Now, we don't all have an area in our dwelling that can be spared for the sole purpose of meditation, but there are other possibilities to create a place to practice. Read on below to learn how to build a beautifully harmonious and relaxed space within your abode.