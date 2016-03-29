Create your own home meditation space

Wouldn't it be nice to have a place within your home that could relax your body and soothe your soul? An area devoted to reflection, peace and serenity; a space solely dedicated to tranquillity and removing the daily stresses that can be caused by work, life and everyday existence. Meditation is an exercise and routine that can help to re-energise the mind, and assist in mental, spiritual, emotional and physical harmony.
Today on homify we are looking at some of the essentials when creating your very own domestic meditation space. Whether you meditate routinely every day, or simply once in a while, an exclusive, well-designed space can ensure a sense of peacefulness and calm. Now, we don't all have an area in our dwelling that can be spared for the sole purpose of meditation, but there are other possibilities to create a place to practice. Read on below to learn how to build a beautifully harmonious and relaxed space within your abode.
When choosing a location for your mediation space, you will want to consider many different factors. Influencing elements such lighting, noise, clutter, and odour are key contributors altering the effectiveness of your space.
When creating an at-home meditation area, you probably won't have the benefit of choosing a space solely for this purpose. We tend to live exceptionally busy lives, and it can be tricky dedicating a whole room to the practice of mediation. If however you are interested in meditation outdoors, or even indoors, a sensory-deprivation style tent can provide an easily relocated at-home meditation space. Outdoor spaces also provide suitable areas that may not have been considered. Look at your garden, balcony, patio or terrace for some inspiration, and think about transforming one for the purpose.
There are plenty of distractions that can negatively affect your meditation session so it is important to avoid these to get the most out of your practice. If you have a busy household it might be difficult finding some solace among the different members of your family. Pick an area and ensure everybody is aware that it is a quiet space of relaxation. Additionally, it might be nice having your area outdoors, but if you live in a street that is particularly noisy or suffers from bad air pollution, you might want to reconsider your choice of location.
As well as noise disturbances, you should employ a strict 'no technology' rule when you meditate. Smartphones, tablets, computers and televisions distract you from your relaxation, and can cause a sense of permanent connectivity to the cyber world. Although you want to avoid technology, it can be a good idea to include a music player that can project some soft and soothing meditative music during your session.
Although you want to employ and clean and uncluttered space for your meditation sessions, incorporating cushions can really help in providing a soft and comfortable space for you to fully relax.
Choosing the colour palette for your interior space is also extremely important and it can be a smart idea to chat to an expert to ensure you create the correct mood and ambience.
Air flow is not something we immediately think of when designing or decorating a meditation space in our homes. However it is a crucial consideration that can sometimes mean the difference between a successful space, and one that doesn't allow you to relax and focus fully.
As well as candles and aromatherapy items, good flow and movement of fresh air within the room will create a well-ventilated and sensuous space. Of course if you situate your mediation space outdoors you probably won't have this issue, but it might be important to take into consideration factors such as air pollution from nearby traffic.
Aromatherapy is another important element to consider within your meditation space. This might include burning of essential oils, incense, or candles. Each differing scent provides a changeable ambience, and it is a good idea to find the one that makes you feel the most soothed and comfortable.
Additionally, the use of candles has been shown to boost immune system, and create a true sense of relaxation for the body and the mind, ideal when paired with regular mediation.
Pay attention to the internal finishes of your chosen meditation space. Clean lines and elegantly simply features are often the best way to ensure you have an area that is relaxing without feeling distracting.
Additionally, consider timber and wood elements in your room to evoke a feeling of earthiness. In keeping with this style of designing, stone floors can offer a connection to the earth, soil, and the ground beneath us. This inclusion of textures and materials will help when settling into a deep mediation.
A focal point can often help individuals during their mediation session. A focal point might be a piece of artwork upon the wall, or a small statuette, it might also be a window with a view looking out into nature, or even a large city.
In this example we see a natural, calming environment that is situated in the perfect location to ensure the room is ideal for a sense of connection to nature and the earth.
Finally, and as mentioned earlier, you will want to choose an internal space that provides enough area to feel free, and void of any distractions. Essentially, the more minimal the room the better; of course when you choose a place within your dwelling, you most-likely won't have the privilege of an individual room. If this is the case choose a room that makes you feel good; an area of your home where you can shut out the rest of the residence and its occupants and focus on your concentration and meditative practice.
This example is a fine illustration of how this can be achieved, and presents a room that is welcoming, warm, yet free from unnecessary clutter.
