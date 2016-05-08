Making the most of a small toilet space

Generally, when we think of a toilet we picture a perfunctory washroom replete with the obligatory white porcelain receptacle, well positioned for all manner of unmentionable waste. However, the toilet can be so much more. A toilet doesn’t have to sit forgotten at the dark end of a corridor, in a dreary corner nook, or underneath the stairs; instead the humble toilet can offer a place of refuge, a quiet hideaway that not only smells good, but looks good too.

Today on homify we are looking at different ways you can make your toilet a comfortable, inviting, and thoroughly well-utilised domestic addition. If you are lucky enough to have a spare second toilet outside of your bathroom, then it’s time to make it shine (both literally and figuratively!). There are plenty of simple solutions to undertake this project easily and quickly; from choosing a new wall colour, to adding some scented candles or diffusers, you are sure to transform your modest toilet into something magical. If you need some handy hints, terrific tips, and stylish bathroom inspiration then take a peek below and renovate your toilet today!