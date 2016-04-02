Watertight tips on preventing bathroom mould

Bathroom mould is perhaps one of the most common and troublesome problems in the home. Mould spores are ever-present in the air and it's not widely known, but they can grow on anything; wood, tile, textiles and even glass.

Of course, mould becomes a real problem when an outbreak results in damage to your home. Dampness, odours, damaged insulation, product deterioration, peeling paint and discolouration are the least of your problems. The most important problem is the air quality in your home. Some estimate that a quarter of the population suffers from allergies and asthma and the main culprits are dust, mould and mildew.

There is actually evidence that mould is an increasing problem in the modern world as our homes become more tightly sealed and insulated. So, we believe that it's important for everyone to become aware of the basic issues around mould prevention. Come with us to explore a few essential tips and learn how to prevent a mould outbreak in your home. Let's go!