6 tips to consider when looking for a new apartment

Apartment hunting can be an exciting, exhausting and tumultuous experience. There are lots of aspects to consider and it's easy to get lost in the details. Most people have a mental checklist in their minds and stick to the all-important issues of size, location and condition. While others may just yearn for a place with a special ambience they can't really define. No matter what type of house hunter you are, you will find that there are countless little design elements that tend to creep up once you are settled into your new home.

These aren't the things we fall in love with at first glance, but they can have a really big effect on your new life over time. And if you are purchasing an apartment, they can have a big effect on the resale value as well. Come with us to explore a few of them. As usual, we'll show you a few lovely interiors.