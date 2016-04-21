How to create space in a tiny bathroom

If you're looking for high-end and complicated gadgetry in your shower cubicle or on your countertop, you may want to think twice. A tiny bathroom needs a sleek panel with minimal faucets to make the space seem more open and less overwhelming. So avoid crowding your space with faucets. In fact, the counter and sink can have a single faucet that turns towards hot or cold in one swift motion, rather than separate faucets for separate temperatures. So think about the number of faucets you can have versus the number of faucets you actually need!

A tiny bathroom can be big on style provided you plan your space, resources, and design elements well. Make smart choices that will open up your space and add charming touches that will make it an inviting space rather than making you dread every visit to the bathroom. And remember, this is the space where you rejuvenate, relax and recharge – morning, noon and night. So ensure that you make the most of it by paying attention to its size and what would look best in the given size in terms of style and a sense of luxury!

Check out homify's Tips to maximise your small bathroom for further pearls of wisdom.