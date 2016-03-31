Building or renovating? The benefits of DIY vs contractors

As with most domestic renovations there are certain pros and cons associated with undertaking the work a certain way. Today on homify we are going to look at some of the benefits and disadvantages of hiring contractors, doing the work yourself, as well as some other considerations to ponder before you begin your refurbishment or new build.

Pros of hiring a contractor:

Guarantees: Most contractors will offer warranties or guarantees on the work they complete, meaning you will be protected if something goes wrong, or isn't completed on time.

Get the job done right: Professionals are experts in their field and therefore know how to complete the work they are undertaking. You can be fairly sure the job will be done right the first time, and won't need correcting or fixing at a later date.

Get the job done quickly: The reason contractors get paid to take on certain jobs is because they are good at them. If you need something done quickly and correctly, a contractor is your best hope. A DIY often requires research, and there is always the likely possibility it will take far longer than a professional.

Pros of a DIY project:

Save yourself some money:

Probably one of the main reasons an individual would undertake a DIY project is to save money. Contractors are specialists in their fields, and charge accordingly. If you can stand the time/research process a DIY will save you a lot of money.

Learn some new skills:

Undertaking DIY projects can help you learn valuable new skills in the maintenance and upkeep of your home. Once you've fixed that broken pipe, or built that piece of furniture you are unlikely to forget how to do it again. This experience is invaluable when you consider the lifetime of your property.

Have fun:

Some people love do-it-yourself projects, and there are numerous websites dedicated to creating, fixing, and altering virtually everything you could possibly think of. If you have a little patience, the glory and satisfaction from finishing a task and project at home is extremely fulfilling.