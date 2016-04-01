These living room rules need to be broken now!

Are you convinced a living room needs a sofa? Or perhaps that your dwelling must be painted white in order to look minimal and chic? Today on homify we are myth-busting some of the most common illusions when decorating a living room. From being afraid to mix and match styles, to removing window dressings, we've busted some long-held traditions in order to enhance and re-invigorate your internal spaces.

Living rooms are often one of the most popular spaces in a house, and for this reason it is extremely important they are designed and treated with care. Since the living room is also the most common domestic area to entertain guests, it is also a brilliant space to impart some of your personality. You don’t need to be an interior designer to create a beautiful living room; instead you can instil a little style and originality by thinking outside of the box. If you need a little encouragement and would like some handy and helpful tips to re-design your domicile, read on for come inspiration and ideas!