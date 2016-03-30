This is how YOU design your dream house

So you've decided to build your next home. Whether it's a lavish family dream house or a neat micro abode, finding an existing residence that fits your exacting specifications can prove challenging and rare. If you are lucky enough to find yourself in the position where you can build yourself a new home, you will undoubtedly have a fairly definitive idea about how your prospective dwelling might look.

There are plenty of considerations when planning and designing a new-build residence, the least of which can present some laborious and demanding problem-solving skills. You will need to think about your vision, your goals, as well as the end result you are hoping to achieve. These factors may seem like the easier or less problematic component of the process, but when combined with more practical aspects such as materials, budget and location, can quickly turn into a challenge. In addition to your design, you need to look at where you will construct your home, and investigate potential neighbourhoods you are interested in. Expect a sketch pad and pencil to become your best friend as you attempt to narrow down and focus your ideas into a feasible reality.

Here at homify we love a little ingenuity when it comes to design, and have collated a series of tips that we believe will help you plan and design your dream home. Check out the step-by-step guide below, and start envisioning your dream today!