6 Easy Ways to Spruce up your Bathroom

They say most individuals rate a house based on two key rooms, the kitchen and the bathroom. The former is by far one of the most important rooms within one’s abode, and the latter a crucial and essential place to rest, relax and rejuvenate the mind and the soul. The washroom is where we will be focusing our attention today, by taking a look at how you can pimp your bathroom and transform it from dingy, dank and uninspiring into fabulous, chic and ultra-stylish. Now we’re not here to pretend we’re Xzibit and the team at Pimp my Ride, but instead we are going to provide a few simple alterations that will jazz up your space, and pop a little pizzazz into your bathroom design.

If your wash space is lacking a little ‘cool’, or void of character, then read on to learn more! Easy to implement tips such as adding the colour white to your scheme, replacing fittings, covering the floor, and employing a mirror are just a few of the different ways you can give your bathroom a new lease on life. Be proud of your washroom and pimp it with homify’s upgrade guide!