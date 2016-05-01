Designing for dementia: 6 helpful tips

The Hong Kong Alzheimer's Disease Association reports that one in 10 Hongkongers over 65 suffers from dementia, most commonly found in the form of Alzheimer's disease. Along with the presumed and obvious difficulties in dealing with a dementia patient, a huge issue is often the unknown. Even if you live with the family member or friend in question, there will undoubtedly be times when you simply cannot be present to assist with daily activities. Additionally, and depending on the progression of their disease, they may not want company 24/7. One of the hardest things about having a family member or friend with dementia is the worry associated with their safety while they are at home.

The design of a dementia-friendly environment is an extremely important one, both for the individual residing in the home, as well as the family or people who take care of the dementia sufferer. There are numerous changes one can make to a dwelling in order to create a safe place that is both familial and comfortable. Design aspects such as colour, fixtures and fittings, furniture, lighting and surfaces are all crucial to the overall success of a dementia-friendly home environment, and as many should be employed as possible.

We have collated a series of essential tips for designing a dementia-friendly dwelling, with some stylishly inspirational images attached. If you are preparing or renovating a space for a dementia sufferer, read this first and design the interior spaces correctly and efficiently.