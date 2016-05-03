7 simple ways to regenerate your home

Our homes are highly personal and intimate spaces that we share with family, friends and loved ones. Because they are areas in which we spend most of our time, it is important to ensure they feel inviting, stylish and express our personalities. Whether your home is simply a little run down, or you have just purchased a new doer-upper, a domestic regeneration can really give your property a boost in both comfort and value. But where does one begin? With so many different ideas and options it can be tricky knowing where to start. Luckily homify is here to help with some handy tips and tricks that are sure to get you on the way to interior design and decorating bliss.

Today we have gone through a few rooms of the home that can present some real challenges, and offered up some different solutions to transform your space. From giving your garage a makeover and turning it into an adult's hobby room, to adding a luxurious media room, there are plenty of neat ideas to inspire your next home renovation.