Carpet magic! 6 ways to tell a handmade Persian rug

Persian rugs are one of the oldest and most sought-after rugs on the market today. Revered by both collectors as well as humble admirers, a Persian rug is a statement of style; a chic domestic accessory that offers more than simply a floor covering, but instead a work of art, and one of the finest of all oriental rugs. Quality Persian rugs feature a high level of attention to detail, impeccable craftsmanship, and are a valuable investment. These rugs are almost always handmade, with only a handful of exceptions to this rule. Valuable Persian rugs are original in their design, durable, charming, and outclass their machine made ‘rivals’ in almost every way. The only thing a machine made Persian rug has over a handmade one is its price. If you are on a budget and want to obtain the look of a Persian rug, are willing to forego the class, elegance, and quality of a real Persian rug, then machine made might be the solution for you. However, if you want that authentic smell, look and style of quality Iranian expertise and technique, you need a handmade rug.

But how does one determine if a Persian rug is indeed handmade, or if it is machined. Firstly, you should purchase your rug from a trustworthy source, and if the deal seems too good to be true, then it probably is. If you need some assistance in determining the quality of your existing Persian rug, or are considering purchasing one, then read on for some helpful tips and tricks.