Putting Charm into a Modern Structure

A charming cottage built with modern day elements and a linear quality – that is the charm of this home. There is much to be said of the sweet quaint factor that lines homes like these and renders a distinct character. Set in lush green surroundings, this modern looking home with its matt slate colour merging well with wood and glass indoors, is a treat to look at. Not only does the Modern Recreatiwoning by Bonger Architecten in Odus Albas, Netherlands create a village-like retreat, but also a modern-day cottage that grabs your attention from the word go!
Charm is the right word to use for much of this property. It weaves through the home and its façade like a running theme that binds all the other elements together. The simple wire fence placed in frames and the little gate lead up to a house that has an A-line roof with a slate grey façade, tending towards the black. The matt finished look is supported by a play of linear horizontal lines as well as touches of wood and lots of glass.
The living room is where the tone of playfulness is set. This modern looking space would have been a stark one had the red couch not made an appearance. Playing with varied shades of grey for the floor as well as the lightweight drapes, the only thing that breaks the monotony and adds a pop of colour is this L shades sectional that comes in modern lines to match the rest of space and its furniture. A simple yet solid coffee table with inward inclined legs sits in the centre with its monochrome scheme.
A cup of steaming hot chocolate and an unhindered view of the Netherlands’ countryside. Now, that really is the stuff dreams are made of! The expansive glass walls of the living room house a fireplace at one end. This modern looking fireplace, with a niche for neatly piled logs below, has an electric furnace effect, throwing up flames dramatically even as it keeps you warm. Nearby, an egg shaped black leather chair gives company to the red leather sectional at the other end. A lamp leans in indulgently and invites to sink in with a book and without a care in the world!
A raw look is what forms the basic appeal of a cottage like structure. This modern home imbibes the same vibe by leaving its overhead beams exposed and unpolished, and at close proximity to the otherwise stark modern dining table, for a touch of drama. The playful factor carries on from the living room with chairs in different colours lining the glossy six seater wooden dining table. The chairs have been placed in two rows of three across each other, without any chairs at the head of the table. Here too, glass walls allow natural light to flow in and the view of the outdoors to remain unhindered.
The backyard of the home keeps the neat and clean look of the interiors, doing duty outdoors as well. The white shingles and eaves give this structure a monochrome look even as a wooden deck dots the lush greenery as you step out. A sit out is put firmly in place for some quality outdoor time. The deck continues on the other side with a concrete floor and some rattan seating. Try this space for some evening entertaining and watch the conversation flow freely!
IN CONCLUSION
This modern cottage like home highlights the fact that a simple design with a running theme of playfulness and charm can go a long way in creating a one of a kind statement. This home is a wonderful play of material and elements which brings the designer team’s capability to the fore!
