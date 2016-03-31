Putting Charm into a Modern Structure

The backyard of the home keeps the neat and clean look of the interiors, doing duty outdoors as well. The white shingles and eaves give this structure a monochrome look even as a wooden deck dots the lush greenery as you step out. A sit out is put firmly in place for some quality outdoor time. The deck continues on the other side with a concrete floor and some rattan seating. Try this space for some evening entertaining and watch the conversation flow freely!

IN CONCLUSION

This modern cottage like home highlights the fact that a simple design with a running theme of playfulness and charm can go a long way in creating a one of a kind statement. This home is a wonderful play of material and elements which brings the designer team’s capability to the fore!

Read A modern chalet with a twist for interesting insights.