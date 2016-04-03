Hitting All the Right Modern Notes: Urban Home Imagine

A modern looking home is one that combines elements of stark modern design with much ease. The sleek straight lines and no fuss trimmings make it a vision indeed. Such is the case with the Urban Home Imagine, which truly invites you inside to let your imagination take flight on a jet where modern design is flying with passengers like classic lines and comfortable settings. Designed by Baufritz Ltd, architects in Cambridge, United Kingdom, this modern day home sits pretty in a quiet neighbourhood, standing out with its stark style and clean lines.
The white façade has a layer of grey to one side, caressing windows below and above, as it sits next to the main door. A simple brick wall curves subtly to invite you into the driveway. The home sits nestled between two simple homes, yet it retains a distinct personality of its own. The piece de resistance of the façade is the Mediterranean like look that has been achieved thanks to the simple rooftop that slants gently down to the corners with a plateau on top.
The living room is a vision of breathtaking grey. To begin with, the modern vibe meets a strong comfort factor as soon as you enter the home. The glass paneled walls with the pillar in the center makes for an open look. The grey flooring is in a darker shade to contrast well with the pristine white walls. Grey couches in a wooden frame line the space with a light colored rug underneath and glass tables adding a hint of glamour. The TV sits on one wall, ready to entertain. Nearby, the glossy white kitchen counter and the simple dining table give company to the open layout of the grey living room.
This area is replete with touches of wood set on a white backdrop. The grey stone floor continues here as it brings you to the staircase lying just off of the living room. A door separates the living room from this area and a glass partition in a wooden frame sits to one side, giving you a peek into the formal ongoings as you go up and down the stairs. The modern winding staircase takes sharp turns instead of the classic spiral.
Well, not really. This home gives you plenty of opportunities to unwind and rejuvenate. The pool room has a robust looking décor scheme, lined with lights that throw a glow over the solid pool table. Pictures line one wall while a collage covers an entire wall at the far end. A blue industrial looking lamp hangs overhead.
This bedroom hits all the right notes with its comfortable vibe set in a playful scheme. The blue curtains give cool company to the leaf green wall and the modern looking shelf that whizzes off to style land. The white bed has colourful bedding as the serious looking desk is an all wood affair!
Sharp lines mark the view of the home from the backyard. An expansive lawn greets you even as your eye is drawn to the geometrical shapes stacked one on top of the other in this linear looking façade of the home. Levels are set off against each other to render a truly designer look even as glass meets white for a wholesome feel. Trees and a well-manicured lawn makes it all come together.
IN CONCLUSION
This home is a stark reminder of the fact that many décor schemes can co-exist in one space with a perfect balance of elements. The modern meets the playful to make way for a comfortable vibe in various corners of this stylish home. Classic lines come and go as a modern canvas remains through its length and breadth.
