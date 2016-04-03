Hitting All the Right Modern Notes: Urban Home Imagine

Sharp lines mark the view of the home from the backyard. An expansive lawn greets you even as your eye is drawn to the geometrical shapes stacked one on top of the other in this linear looking façade of the home. Levels are set off against each other to render a truly designer look even as glass meets white for a wholesome feel. Trees and a well-manicured lawn makes it all come together.

IN CONCLUSION

This home is a stark reminder of the fact that many décor schemes can co-exist in one space with a perfect balance of elements. The modern meets the playful to make way for a comfortable vibe in various corners of this stylish home. Classic lines come and go as a modern canvas remains through its length and breadth.

