7 Tips to Choosing a Color for your House

One of the most important decisions to be taken when designing a house is choosing an exterior colour palette. Picking the right colour for your house can make a difference between a wow house vs a drab house. Colour has an effect on the physical attributes of a house such as the size of the house, its trims, as well as a psychological effect. The colour of a house is also a reflection of your personality and the first impression that guests have of your home.
When choosing a colour for your home, the current trends are a minor factor to be considered. Here are a few more important factors to consider when putting together a colour palette for your home.
Draw inspiration from the nature that surrounds your home when choosing an exterior colour. An earthy red may suit a house on a hilltop but will be out of place if the house is situated on the beach. Along with the natural setting of your house also, consider the landscaping around it. If you have a flower bed of roses that you want to showcase, pick a colour for the facade that can act as a backdrop for them. Also, consider the amount of natural light that falls on your house. If your home is heavily shaded, pick a light colour as it will look darker in the shadow.
Nobody wants their house to mimic the neighbour’s house but your house should still blend in with the neighbourhood. Before selecting a colour palette for your home, take a walk around your neighbourhood. Keep an eye out to see if there is all the houses follow a particular colour palette. Some communities have a pre-approved colour palette for houses to follow so as to maintain an overall harmonious appeal of the society. This may limit your choice of colours but when used creatively, these colours can still reflect your personality and style. Play with colour tones and how the colours are used to ensure that your home fits in and still is unique.
Not all houses have a painted brick wall façade. You can also choose to use stone, concrete panels or cedar boards which do not need to be painted at all. You may also have a house that has a painted wall with stone trims. In such a case, paint is a feature of the façade that can be changed from time to time but stone and roof tiles are permanent features. When choosing a colour for the house, keep all the materials that are being used in mind and ensure that the colour you select complements all of them. If you are building the house from scratch, work out the colours for your permanent features first. If you are renovating a house, look at the permanent features closely and you will most likely discover a common colour that binds them all together. Pick a paint colour based on this to create a harmonious façade.
Colour can play with how you perceive a shape. Emphasise architectural details by using dark colours in shadowed areas and light colours on projections. Dark colours can also be used to tie together a house that has multiple levels. Contrasting colours can be used to accentuate edges and trims. On the other hand, if you want to tone down the number of edges in your façade, consider using the same colour universally. Alternatively, you could paint recessed sections of the façade in dark colours and projections in lighter colours to make them seem visually aligned. Avoid using more than one colour on curved façade walls.
This intriguing design is a work of art by 123DV Moderne Villa's based in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
When selecting a colour for the fascia keep in mind that light colours make a small house look bigger while dark colour can make a large house look cosier. If you are using more than one colour for the façade, lower the contrast to make a small house look big. The perception of the height of a house is also something colour can affect. To make a house look taller, use light colours at the top and darker shades on the bottom. To make a tall house look shorter, use dark colours towards the top.
When choosing an exterior colour palette, the primary colour is usually used on walls, the secondary colour on roofs and pillars and tertiary or accent colours are used on windows and doors. To make a bold statement, choose a contrasting colour that is opposite the primary colour on the colour wheel. For a subtle approach, choose a lighter or darker tone of the same colour. To create added interest, vary the textures and paint finish on window frames and door frames. To make doors and windows look larger, paint the frame and the door or window in the same colour. For small houses, make the doors and windows look smaller by painting the frames in the same colour as the walls.
The number of colours that can be used on the façade of a house depends on the style of the façade and the number of architectural details it has. If the walls on your façade are being painted in more than one colour, use painters tape or masking tape to achieve crisp lines at the joints. Avoid using more than one wall colour on rounded facades. It is a good idea to take a photograph of your house and use a photo editing software to get an idea of what your façade will look like once painted especially if you are using more than one colour on the façade. Lastly, while making your colours selections, choose colours that are appealing in bright daylight as well as under the night sky.
Read 7 ways to add depth to your home with bright colours! to know more.