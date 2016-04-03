7 Tips to Choosing a Color for your House

One of the most important decisions to be taken when designing a house is choosing an exterior colour palette. Picking the right colour for your house can make a difference between a wow house vs a drab house. Colour has an effect on the physical attributes of a house such as the size of the house, its trims, as well as a psychological effect. The colour of a house is also a reflection of your personality and the first impression that guests have of your home.

When choosing a colour for your home, the current trends are a minor factor to be considered. Here are a few more important factors to consider when putting together a colour palette for your home.