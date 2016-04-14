Your Guide to the Right Wallpaper

Wallpaper makes such an easy and interesting addition to your home. It can transform the entire look of your interiors in a jiffy! If you don’t want to spend time painting your entire home but want to give it a new look anyway, wallpapers are the way to go. A trend that was on a high in the '80s is now coming back with a vengeance and bringing along designs and textures you simply won’t believe!
Wondering how to choose wallpaper that expresses your individuality? Start with the basics. Whether you want bold or subtle prints, go for a paper with a high-quality finish and soft tone of ink. This one factor will define whether you achieve a sophisticated, stylish finish or a cheap, obtrusive and overpowering one.
When choosing a bold design, it's difficult to know if you are going to still love the design six months down the line. Try a large patch on your wall and sleep on it. View it with a fresh pair of eyes the next day and over the next week in different lights and moods. Alternatively, you can try an interior design app which can show wallpaper ideas and how the real thing will look on your wall. If your room is small go for wallpaper with delicate details. If it’s big, go for a nice bold design.
Next comes your decision on which wall(s) to choose. You can choose all walls in the room with a singular stripe design or just highlight one wall behind the couch with a big bold design.
Also, consider what type of backing paper your wallpaper will have. You may want to change your wallpaper one year down the line and non-woven backing paper is completely strippable. Start by preparing your walls. Repair flaky areas and fill nail holes. Remove any protruding fixtures including switches. Paint your wall with two coats of fresh white paint and allow it to dry thoroughly.
You also need to select materials that don’t expand when soaked wet during the application process. Follow a standard wallpaper guide on multiplying the width and height of your room to determine how much wallpaper you’ll need. Here's the homify guide to some of the best types of wallpaper on the market!
Classic wallpapers are inspired from archives and heritages and may even have an interesting history attached to them. This ‘timeless’ quality allows classics to complement modern interior design styles. When choosing a classic pattern, make sure you go for a luxurious, high-quality material to bring out the design intricacies.
Traditional Chinese art has flowers and floral motifs used for centuries. You can look for inspiration from old paintings or calligraphy works too. Go for contemporary classics that mix traditional and contemporary art to fill your wall with a superb burst of colours. Classic patterns will typically allow you to dream and inspire creativity.
Bring a room to life with real-photo wall art. You can choose from your own stash or pick up a famous classic to showcase its wonders.
Choosing a moment from your life is relatively easy. You just need to ensure that the photo retains its characteristics after enlarging. When choosing your own photos you can go for either extreme close-up portraits which work great in bedrooms or a landscape you’ve personally shot. This makes for a really unique creation.
From animals to vintage, from food to flowers, the ready-photo wallpapers come with mind-boggling choices. How to choose wallpaper is then left to personal choice. The landscape, animal or pattern should hold an instant appeal and be something you are already in love with.
This great piece was created by South Korean wallpaper genius, U2.
Fleece wallpapers are often not chosen because of their tendency to absorb dust, odours and moisture. Made of non-woven textiles and cellulose fibers, they provide excellent heat and sound insulation. During their installation, the special glue needs only to be applied to the wall, unlike paper wallpapers where glue is applied both to the paper and wall. This makes both installation and removal easy.
Structured wallpapers follow symmetrical designs and patterns, often textured to give a raised feeling when touched. They add intrigue and style to a wall and also a new dimension to the plain old 2D effect. Textured walls tend to have soft fabric-inspired prints or bold geometrical designs. Either way, they tend to stand out by accentuating a natural colour palette.
Wallpaper tips for choosing a textured wallpaper include picking patterns for a large room that has sufficient space for the textures to expand and be explored. From stone look finishes to matt chalk to metallic sheets, these can win your heart and catch your attention instantly!
Vinyl wallpapers have a paper backing and a paper surface that is sealed with liquid vinyl. This makes the wall covering washable and you can sponge it off with soapy water.
Solid sheet vinyl wall coverings consist of vinyl bound to a cloth or paper backing. These wallpapers are the most rugged, stain-resistant, scrub easily and make an excellent choice for kitchens. Vinyl is the best choice if you are new to wallpapers. Not only is it among the easiest types of wallpaper to hang, it's durable and easy to clean and even easy to remove. Individual vinyl wall arts are a rage these days. From trees to butterflies to patterns to mirrors, you get small vinyl designs that can be stuck to your wall to completely transform the look.
From optical illusions to 3D, wallpaper effects can take on whole new dimension. Special thin foils are applied to the backing material to produce fascinating optical illusions. You can create an illusion of movement (like flowing water), colours (rainbow effect) or metallics that truly stand out.
If decorating a children’s room, you can easily fill the wall with stars and planets and give them a fluorescent effect so that they glow in the dark.
The best thing about wallpaper (unlike paint) is that it can be easily removed. Besides, it will cost you much less to do just one wallpaper than paint the entire house again. Go bold and live beautifully. After all, you only live once!
