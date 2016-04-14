Your Guide to the Right Wallpaper

Wallpaper makes such an easy and interesting addition to your home. It can transform the entire look of your interiors in a jiffy! If you don’t want to spend time painting your entire home but want to give it a new look anyway, wallpapers are the way to go. A trend that was on a high in the '80s is now coming back with a vengeance and bringing along designs and textures you simply won’t believe!

Wondering how to choose wallpaper that expresses your individuality? Start with the basics. Whether you want bold or subtle prints, go for a paper with a high-quality finish and soft tone of ink. This one factor will define whether you achieve a sophisticated, stylish finish or a cheap, obtrusive and overpowering one.

When choosing a bold design, it's difficult to know if you are going to still love the design six months down the line. Try a large patch on your wall and sleep on it. View it with a fresh pair of eyes the next day and over the next week in different lights and moods. Alternatively, you can try an interior design app which can show wallpaper ideas and how the real thing will look on your wall. If your room is small go for wallpaper with delicate details. If it’s big, go for a nice bold design.

Next comes your decision on which wall(s) to choose. You can choose all walls in the room with a singular stripe design or just highlight one wall behind the couch with a big bold design.

Also, consider what type of backing paper your wallpaper will have. You may want to change your wallpaper one year down the line and non-woven backing paper is completely strippable. Start by preparing your walls. Repair flaky areas and fill nail holes. Remove any protruding fixtures including switches. Paint your wall with two coats of fresh white paint and allow it to dry thoroughly.

You also need to select materials that don’t expand when soaked wet during the application process. Follow a standard wallpaper guide on multiplying the width and height of your room to determine how much wallpaper you’ll need. Here's the homify guide to some of the best types of wallpaper on the market!