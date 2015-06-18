Bedroom storage

Ideally, we want the bedroom to be a peaceful, calming place, a sanctuary that we can withdraw to when we are tired. In order to make this this room feels like a restful place, it is important to pay attention to the storage options in your bedroom. This is to make sure you aren't left looking at clutter at the end of the day. Of course we all wish we had huge walk-in closets in which to keep our clothes, linens and other belongings, but often, in order to preserve space, bedrooms nowadays lack even normal sized closets. If you have a room like this, never fear! In this ideabook we bring you a number of suggestions for how to fit storage space into bedrooms of all sizes.