Essential Appliances for a Stylish Kitchen

The importance of a kitchen is such that even studios and lofts, where the living room and bedroom share a combined space, have dedicated kitchen spaces. Appliances are the most important aspect of a kitchen. Given the costs of kitchen appliances, each piece is an investment and should be chosen carefully. When decorating a kitchen, set aside a budget for your kitchen appliances and plan around this budget. Tailor your appliances to your needs and lifestyle. For example, if you entertain guests regularly at home, a refrigerator with built-in water and ice dispenser might be a good idea. On the other hand, if you have a small family that accesses the refrigerator, this feature is an indulgence and not a necessity.
As far as possible, try to buy all your appliances together. Buying multiple appliances gives you bargaining power to ask the shop for additional discounts. This, however, does not apply if you buy your appliances online. Before buying kitchen appliances, it is very important to make sure they fit in your kitchen. For refrigerators and ovens, along with the volume of the appliance also include ventilation space when considering where to place them. Also, make a note of their wattage and power consumption. Here are a few appliances every kitchen should have!
The sizzle of spices and whistle of a pressure cooker needn't be the soundtrack for your kitchen. A kitchen radio is budget friendly and can make the time you spend in the kitchen much more enjoyable. Radios are small lightweight appliances that can be placed in an unobtrusive corner of your kitchen or on wall shelves. While a clock is a standard feature in all radios, some radios also feature timers as part of their design. With simple button or touch controls, you do not have to worry about tuning a modern radio to catch your favourite station. Remember, a happy chef makes the tastiest food!
There’s no way you can imagine a kitchen without a refrigerator. Don’t think of the refrigerator only as an appliance to preserve leftovers but as a style statement in your kitchen. Metallic fridge finishes complement minimalist and contemporary kitchens while brightly coloured refrigerators are the ideal way to introduce a pop of colour in your kitchen décor. Apart from the usual one, two and three door refrigerators, you can also choose between French door fridges or drawer style fridges. The trend in refrigerator design is moving towards simplicity in terms of seamless detailing, elegant handles, and electronic touch screen controls.
Using ingredients in the right proportions and measurements plays an important role in the taste of your food. Kitchen scales are available in varying budgets in both analog and digital models. Using a scale not only ensures you follow the recipe correctly; it also makes cooking a tidier experience. Both analog and digital model allow you to set a base weight after placing the mixing bowl on the scales. By directly adding your ingredients to this bowl while you measure them, fewer utensils are used which makes cleaning up a breeze. Scales are kitchen appliances that are available in a number of colours and finishes to match your kitchen décor. Some scales are so good-looking that you might want to keep them on display even when they are not in use!
Asian cooking uses a lot of fresh herbs and spices. Most often these are not used whole but ground to a powder or paste. You could either do this the hard way manually with a mortar and pestle or the easy way with a mixer or food processor. These kitchen appliances are available in a number of models that vary according to budget and number of attachments. When buying a mixer also consider the size of the appliance and the number of speed settings it has. When it comes to the design of these kitchen appliances, you can choose between metallic, contemporary finishes or colorful retro designs.
The stove can be considered the heart of a kitchen. Even the humble gas stove has evolved through the years. The first feature to look at when buying a gas stove is the number of burners you need. Apart from regular gas burners, some stove tops today also feature grills and induction cookers. While budget friendly stoves feature plastic-y knobs, higher end models have sturdier metal knobs that can turn a burner on without a separate lighter. The main difference between gas stoves and electrical stoves is that the latter offers fine adjustments in temperature. These stove tops can sometimes also be installed so as to be flush with the counter top thereby giving the kitchen a sleeker appearance.
Where there is a stove top, you need a stove hood. In the small kitchens of modern apartments, this is an essential kitchen appliance without which your entire home could smell of food being cooked. A stove hood is not only practical but also adds style to your kitchen décor. A stove hood should ideally be as big as if not bigger than the cooking surface it is above. Avoid ductless hoods and choose between under-cabinet hoods, island hoods and wall chimney hoods according to your style preference. Most stove hoods also feature thermostat controls and exhaust timers to make your cooking experience more comfortable.
The sink is the third vertex of a kitchen triangle and though the actual sink hasn’t changed much through the ages, it now comes with a wider range of accessories. Battery-operated faucets that can be activated with a slight touch is great when you have messy fingers. Some of these faucets are also designed to have LED lights that change color according to water pressure or to indicate when the battery needs to be changed. Electronic or battery-operated garbage disposal systems are out of sight but contribute towards kitchen décor by keeping the sink clean and odour free.
