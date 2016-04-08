The Modern Bungalow Packed with Surprises

Rarely does a home come along that truly surprises; a dwelling that not only manages to fill its brief in terms of living requirements, but instils a sense of style, sophistication and elegance. Today on homify we are taking a peek inside one such dwelling. Nicknamed the ‘modern bungalow’ this residence caters for a South Korean client who wanted a minimalist abode replete with all the necessary amenities required for luxurious 21st-century living. Seeking professionals to deliver on this rather challenging yet exciting brief, the owner enlisted the help of architects at Yunsung Housing.

The result is a single-storey dwelling that boasts over 120 square metres of living space, encompassing a warm yet sleek interior finish throughout. Attention to detail was paramount to the success of the project, and employed high quality fixtures and fittings to all indoor and outdoor spaces. An impressive take on contemporary Korean design, the home is an impressive testament to exciting modern design and one’s ability to create a functional yet surprising residence.