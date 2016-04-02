Nishisakabe of House: sleek design for modern homemakers

There are many fascinating elements in the house, and unless you start exploring you will never know them. As you step out of the open kitchen, you notice a secret passage which leads to a door. On first look, it may seem mysterious and even strange. But this will probably lead you to another room. It is a wall which creates the segregation between the kitchen and the passage; but if you look from a distance, it will seem as if they are part of one big hall.

There is a strange dichotomy in the house; it is difficult to understand whether one should consider the house as a whole in its entirety or simply consider the individual portions that create the whole. But it is the dichotomy which makes this house charming.

