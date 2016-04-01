The Ultimate Modular Home

It's no surprise that modular housing has come a long way in recent years. The contemporary preference for minimalist, streamlined design is a natural fit for the demands of this type of construction. The unfussy, regular sized units are simple to construct, highly energy efficient, and best of all, most of the home is constructed off site. This means less on-site building time and lowered costs.
The modular home we will explore today has been designed by Casas InHaus, a Spanish firm. This particular model has been named Chipioni and the basic unit shown here is a modest 75 square metres. But as with all these homes, it presents just a few of the hundreds of combinations of finishes and accessories on offer. Don't forget that modular homes like this can easily be stacked and extended to create a bigger home too. You might even try the basic model and extend it at a later date.
So let's get on with exploring this lovely modular home. Enjoy!
The stone facade here presents with a variety
of ceramic and stone materials that allow the home to naturally breathe. The flat roof and minimalist design evokes the spirit of traditional Spanish homes. This kind of layout is extremely flexible and can easily be adapted to most regular plots of land. Note here how the tall windows allow for lots of light to enter the home.
On entering the home, we come directly into the main living cum dining room. This unit is just 75 square metres, but the unfussy layout allows for generously large living areas like this. The open plan layout is also reflective of the modern preference for integrated living. Here we get a sense of how the home might look with minimalist, contemporary furnishings. The lovely pale wooden floorboards and white walls add a Scandinavian look to the space.
On rotating a little, we have a better view of the living and dining area. We can also see how the dining area sits in relation to the kitchen. Recessed lighting, mute tones on the walls and organic, Scandinavian style furnishings really work with this kind of home. The ambience is bright, contemporary and airy. This is a layout that can work within many configurations and this is just one of them.
The single wall kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, white lacquered doors and handle-less drawers. LED strip lighting is integrated into the furniture and the design is space efficient and slick. The colours can, of course, be modified, but here we can see how well the white cupboards and grey splashback work within the rest of the decor. If you want more bench space, there's plenty of room for a small kitchen island as well.
The bedroom has a large window that maximises the natural sunlight. InHaus Deco offers furniture specially designed to work with the home, and here we can see how well this almost rustic style bed suits the space. The bed is cantilevered and constructed out of solid teak wood. In a minimalist home design like this, it's best to keep the furnishings minimalist and allow the natural materials and smooth walls to set the ambience.
Home studies or offices are often sacrificed in many a home design. But here we have a separate office space with a very calming ambience. The furniture is made from solid teak and oak wood that work beautifully with the natural wood floor. It's a small, homely room that could easily be turned into a nursery as well.
