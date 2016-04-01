The Ultimate Modular Home

It's no surprise that modular housing has come a long way in recent years. The contemporary preference for minimalist, streamlined design is a natural fit for the demands of this type of construction. The unfussy, regular sized units are simple to construct, highly energy efficient, and best of all, most of the home is constructed off site. This means less on-site building time and lowered costs.

The modular home we will explore today has been designed by Casas InHaus, a Spanish firm. This particular model has been named Chipioni and the basic unit shown here is a modest 75 square metres. But as with all these homes, it presents just a few of the hundreds of combinations of finishes and accessories on offer. Don't forget that modular homes like this can easily be stacked and extended to create a bigger home too. You might even try the basic model and extend it at a later date.

So let's get on with exploring this lovely modular home. Enjoy!