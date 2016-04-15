6 Quick Steps to a New-look Living Room

It's always good to plan ahead when the living room is going to be redesigned. Even if it's as simple as rearranging existing items, it's better to plan and consider various options before going ahead! It's important to analyse how time is spent in the living room. It helps to prioritise what is important right from the beginning. For example, furniture near the entryway can be a hindrance. Furniture should be set up in such a way that it is easy to move around the room.
Here are a few key tips for when you're sprucing your living room; plan ahead, consider carefully the room's dimensions and colour palette, prioritise essential furniture items, limit space-hogging accessories and brighten the room with good lighting.
Intrigued to hear more? Then read on!
While redesigning the living room, colour is an important element to consider. Depending on the wood colour and fabric in the room, the hue of the walls can be chosen. For example, if the room has deep browns and earthy textures, the walls can be painted with a soft colour like pink or blue to bring a balance. If the woodwork is pale, bright tones like orange or green may work well by adding brightness to the room. It is always better to get the opinions and colour choices of everyone in the house before getting it painted. Everyone in the house should be consulted on the different combinations of colours before making the final choice.
It is important to consider the light in the room while choosing the colour of the living room. If there are many windows that bring in natural light, the colour for the walls can be chosen accordingly. If the living room does not have many windows, lighting can be done in such a way that it brightens the room. A good lighting plan would use different kinds of light that can be set at various levels and can work together making the room warm and attractive. There are a lot of effective lighting options available that are energy-efficient, like LED lights. Recessed and adjustable lights directed at points of interest or under cabinet lighting can be good options for accent lighting. For ambiance, chandeliers and portable lamps can provide a warm glow in the living room. Decorative lighting can be used to give that added sparkle and create interest in the living room. For reading, task lighting can be provided near a comfortable chair with a floor lamp that has a swinging arm that can be adjusted for comfort.
Rest space in a living room can be a cosy corner or a window seat with comfortable cushions and throws in a splash of colour. The corner cosy nook can also house a comfortable armchair that doubles up as a reading space. A dash of greenery with a couple of potted plants can be added to this space to make it warm and inviting. A chaise lounge can also be placed against the wall to make a nice resting area for those lazy afternoons…
This sumptuous lounging design is from the house of Daria Baranovichi Interior Design in Russia.
Determine the need for a coffee table in the living room. Think about how it can be used, whether it should be circular or rectangle and whether it is going to be the focal point. A square table would look good to unify different seating areas. An oversized ottoman can also be used as a stylish coffee table. As coffee tables are used a lot, it is essential to buy a good quality specimen that goes well with the rest of the décor in the room. A glass or acrylic coffee table, though expensive, will last longer. In tight spaces, a round coffee table would be appropriate.
Depending on the décor of the room and the wall space it has, accessories can be chosen wisely. Too many artworks may not work well in compact rooms with less wall space. For a room with tall ceilings, artworks on one wall will accentuate that area of the living room well. In a shabby chic set-up, different frames can be arranged on the wall depending on the designer’s choice. Be creative while buying and placing accessories as this can enliven a room. Corner picture ledges can accentuate the room in a creative way.
Plants can add life and a visual interest in the living room as well as bringing some extra oxygen into the home. If space is limited, wall-mounted pockets can be placed to hold plants. Wall brackets and mounting systems are available for potted plants. Ferns and feathery plants add a stunning effect to the room when placed near a textured wall. Plants like lavender or sage will provide a fresh fragrance to the room. However, ensure that the plants get sufficient sunlight. Another option would be to get a bonsai, a miniature tree appropriate for a table top or a shelf adding to the beauty of the room. Many unique plant arrangements are available like terrariums, and these pieces do not need much water, only ample sunlight. Succulents and wreaths can also be placed as centerpieces and these arrangements can instantly transform a room.
