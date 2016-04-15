6 Quick Steps to a New-look Living Room

It's always good to plan ahead when the living room is going to be redesigned. Even if it's as simple as rearranging existing items, it's better to plan and consider various options before going ahead! It's important to analyse how time is spent in the living room. It helps to prioritise what is important right from the beginning. For example, furniture near the entryway can be a hindrance. Furniture should be set up in such a way that it is easy to move around the room.

Here are a few key tips for when you're sprucing your living room; plan ahead, consider carefully the room's dimensions and colour palette, prioritise essential furniture items, limit space-hogging accessories and brighten the room with good lighting.

Intrigued to hear more? Then read on!