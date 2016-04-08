Create a Vintage Bedroom in 7 Steps

The vintage look is one of the homeliest and most comforting styles for the bedroom. A vintage bedroom evokes the feel of bygone eras, old-fashioned elegance and a time when things were simpler. In general, a vintage look is peaceful and this is always a good thing to strive for in your bedroom decor.
But how can one create the look of a vintage bedroom without spending up big on antiques or making it look too theme-like? Well, the vintage bedroom is one style that can be created with a few, eclectic furnishings that just happen to be within easy and often affordable reach.
Come with us to explore the 7 steps to creating a vintage bedroom! As usual, we've dug up lots of pretty and nostalgic bedrooms for inspiration. Most of the bedrooms we will explore have a vintage English style, but the tips are universal and can be applied to just about any style of vintage interior. We hope you enjoy the journey!
Antique postcards can be found cheaply online and in most flea markets. These beautifully composed photos often have the warm, golden look of faded paper that really adds an old-world look to the bedroom. But perhaps you can even personalize it by reprinting up some very old family photos. This look doesn’t really work with the highly minimalist, streamlined picture frames. So consider framing them with a bunch of old wooden frames and mixing up the styles a little. To finish off your new feature wall, look at mounting a few lovely old ornate plates as seen here.
The distressed white furniture in this bedroom is perfect for the vintage bedroom look. But if you are renting or unlikely to start replacing your bedroom door, there are lots of DIY alternatives. An old door could simply be propped up against the wall and used to hang clothes. If you enjoy DIY projects, you might even consider distressing some old furniture yourself.
In general, textile patterns of yesteryear were more ornate and densely patterned than they are today. Look at integrating a few of these older style patterns into your cushions, curtains or throw-overs. The pretty fabrics here come from Portuguese designers Pedroso Osorio. But whatever vintage fabric you choose, it helps to remember that the vintage look is a cosy look and that means it’s all about mixing and layering patterns and fabrics with comforting textures. If you don’t want to splurge on a whole lot of new vintage linen, look at laying the base with a simple white or cream bedspread, then adding vintage accents with the pillows.
In recent decades, plastic, minimalist containers became the standard in bedroom storage. While these units are undoubtedly space efficient, they don’t have the beauty of older style containers. Almost everyone has a few, beautiful old porcelain bowls around the house, so consider creating a small display shelf or simply using these old bowls to store jewellery and other small items.
This vintage bedroom has the perfect ornate wallpaper that’s sure to inspire! While it’s not always possible or even desirable to wallpaper an entire bedroom, check out the various styles online for inspiration. Some of them are so heavily ornate that you may even want to buy some smaller pieces and turn them into framed artworks. Perhaps you could even use a bunch of scraps to decorate an old upcycled vintage box or dresser.
The greatest vintage decorating tip is possibly the cheapest and hardest one to follow – keep it simple! Life has gotten so complicated that it’s easy to forget that the calmest, most grounding bedrooms are usually the ones with the least clutter. Hide away the electronics and allow any natural, wooden surfaces to regain prominence. A vintage bedroom is low maintenance and requires very few furnishings. Note how the light vintage look has been created in this bedroom with just a simple wooden chair and a softly textured bedspread.
