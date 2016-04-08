Create a Vintage Bedroom in 7 Steps

The vintage look is one of the homeliest and most comforting styles for the bedroom. A vintage bedroom evokes the feel of bygone eras, old-fashioned elegance and a time when things were simpler. In general, a vintage look is peaceful and this is always a good thing to strive for in your bedroom decor.

But how can one create the look of a vintage bedroom without spending up big on antiques or making it look too theme-like? Well, the vintage bedroom is one style that can be created with a few, eclectic furnishings that just happen to be within easy and often affordable reach.

Come with us to explore the 7 steps to creating a vintage bedroom! As usual, we've dug up lots of pretty and nostalgic bedrooms for inspiration. Most of the bedrooms we will explore have a vintage English style, but the tips are universal and can be applied to just about any style of vintage interior. We hope you enjoy the journey!