A Modest Home with Simple Charm

Like most people, we love exploring super high-end homes with breath-taking features, but today we will shift gears and explore a modest home that was built within a more accessible budget. It is a two-level family home built in a suburban area and covers an average sized block. It may not be as showy as others we normally explore, but it has a simple, contemporary grace. It also has some unique windows features that might just get a few of our readers inspired to start planning their dream home.

This project comes to us courtesy of architect Andrea Mei. It is situated in sunny Argentina and the bright ambience really allows the sunny climate to dazzle the space. There are double glazed windows and of course, high-quality contemporary climate control. But before we reveal any more, come on a photo tour to explore this modest home.