A Modest Home with Simple Charm

Like most people, we love exploring super high-end homes with breath-taking features, but today we will shift gears and explore a modest home that was built within a more accessible budget. It is a two-level family home built in a suburban area and covers an average sized block. It may not be as showy as others we normally explore, but it has a simple, contemporary grace. It also has some unique windows features that might just get a few of our readers inspired to start planning their dream home.
This project comes to us courtesy of architect Andrea Mei. It is situated in sunny Argentina and the bright ambience really allows the sunny climate to dazzle the space. There are double glazed windows and of course, high-quality contemporary climate control. But before we reveal any more, come on a photo tour to explore this modest home.
The entranceway has a broad, golden timber porch, a contemporary timber front door and large glazed windows. The geometric facade is composed of a series of simple, square planes; from the porch, to the subdivided areas of glass and door. The use of glass is concise, contemporary and sophisticated. This cool precision is balanced somewhat by the warmth of the timber and the generous proportions of the porch. This is a simple, modern home with a welcoming atmosphere.
At first glance, this living room appears attractive and quite modest. The white stone floor is lovely and the white walls make it a bright space. But there are no stunning views or high-end pieces of furniture.
The real appeal here only creeps up after closer inspection. Note the interesting intersections in the upper right-hand wall and how the walls are just slightly recessed for interest. Then note the long window panel to the left of the fireplace and the smaller windows at foot level to the right.
Here we have the same approach to the windows only, this time we have a broad, panoramic window at foot level. This allows lots of light to enter the space (and, of course a favourite spot for the family dog) without sacrificing the occupant's privacy. This is also another good approach if you don't have a great view. As seen here, it can be used to frame a more pleasant garden area within the boundaries of the occupant's property.
Here we have the same, horizontal shapes continued in the bathroom. The small wall storage reflects the shape of the large bathroom mirror. Above head level and out of eyesight, we have a large window that floods the bathroom with abundant natural light. As mentioned earlier, this placement is a great choice because it allows the occupants privacy. Note here how the corner of the bathroom mirror meets the edge of the window frame. It's the concise details in this home that really lift it up a notch or two.
In the rear lawn, we have a good view of the two-level home with the upper balcony and lower outdoor porch. It's simple, but there is a careful consideration of the details. Finally, note how the roof of the lower level has been dropped a little for interest and variation. This is a simple home with a difference.
We hope you enjoyed the tour today.