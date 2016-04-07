Low-key Interior Changes with a Big Impact

The designers understand the concept of variation; a feature wall with a rustic brick theme is clearly the highlight of the area. The boring place has been transformed into something interesting; the floor has undergone a makeover with greyish tiles dominating the space. The colour contrast is quite interesting and this nice diversion will also help you while you choose your furniture. You can have a mix of colourful and soft shades while you choose the chairs and cushions. The oppressive wooden frame is gone; instead the designers have opted for a simple yet chic metal frame for the door. And it is good to see that a series of concealed lights have replaced the old lights making the space brighter and shinier.

The new home inspires positivity which was lacking in the old design. The amazing makeover simply endorses the fact, that even a few simple changes can create a larger-than-life effect on your so-called boring mundane home!

