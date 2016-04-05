Tile Patterns that you must Try Now!!

It is important to decide early on where the tile will be placed and plan the size and material. For floors or counters, stone tiles are largely used and ceramic tiles are used in showers as they give a solid grip and are easy to clean.

The harlequin is an affordable Mexican tile that is also functional and beautiful. They are long lasting and easy to maintain. This tile can be installed in any area like the backsplashes of the kitchen, bathrooms and even for patio benches. These stunning examples are Tora Blue Limestone tiles with a tumbled finish, perfect for making an impact in the hallway. The important feature of these tiles is that they are not mass produced and they slightly vary in colour and shape. While fixing these tiles a tight joint will give a sculpted appearance whereas a grout joint will provide a smooth look. Non-abrasive cleaners that are mild should be used be used to clean these tiles. Sanded grout is generally used for these tiles and the colour of grout used can alter the effect of the look of the tiles. However, testing it in a small area is recommended.