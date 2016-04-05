Advantages of the L Kitchen Layout

There are many different ways an L shaped kitchen can be utilised. It especially works well with a small or medium spaced kitchen space. This type of kitchen also accommodates an island and other necessities like permanent kitchen fixtures like stove and sink. The island is very useful both for preparation of meals and for added storage. One side of the ‘L’ can be used as an open counter space and the other side leading to the dining or living room. These kitchen spaces are very functional and attractive. They are useful for cooking and cleaning and for small gatherings to eat and converse. One of the major benefits of the L shaped kitchen is that it suits homeowners who do a lot of cooking. It also helps maintain a work triangle where in there is an efficient spacing between the refrigerator, stove and sink which are the major elements in a kitchen.

The L-shaped kitchen generally uses adjacent walls. Some uses both walls and have upper and lower cabinets on each wall of the L. Some other designs have only one standing wall where there is an open countertop. While one side features cooking elements and cleaning, the other portion has sufficient storage space and accessories. Having the sink in the external facing wall generally creates a good design as the plumbing will be accessible and it will be hidden behind the cabinets. But the plumbing can also be reconfigured so that the sink can be placed in the island creating extra space for cleaning and food preparation. Another advantage of this layout is that the L shaped kitchen accommodates multiple cooks easily and allow for entertaining guests. The room can also be turned into an eat-in kitchen with tables and chairs.