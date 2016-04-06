Amazing Transformation of a Mexican Loft

An undisputed tenet is that change is undeniably a good thing. Whether it is the passage of time healing an old wound, or packing your bags and heading off on an adventure, there is rarely (if ever) a moment where changing or passing time doesn't bring new and exciting encounters. However, when it comes to property, time brings with it the eventual decline of a building that, more often than not, results in deterioration and the decline of both style and structure. Even when properties are maintained well they eventually reach the point at which they need renovation or refurbishment. Time-worn dwellings are often full of character, but still require consistent updates to suit changes in building standards, fashion, and to lengthen the lifespan of a property.

Here at homify we love seeing an old dwelling provided a spectacular rebirth and renewal, and today’s project is no exception. Travelling to Mexico, this neglected dwelling has received a fabulous makeover and complete transformation. The loft home in question has been redesigned and updated by the team at NonWarp, and is almost unrecognisable in its newly formed state. If you’d like to see an amazing exterior update and refurbishment, along with the incredible before and after photos, then read on to learn more!