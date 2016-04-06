Chalet Modello Lori 19: Beautiful House Tucked Amongst Green

Think that you have got enough of the house? Well, you can step outside and take a deep breath. The fresh-farm like smell will make you instantly rejuvenated. A wooden fence, typical of a quaint English cottage surrounds the house. Take off your shoes and step on the soft green blanket; you will feel that tired bones are instantly relaxed and rejuvenated. The surrounding landscape is extremely cheerful and you will feel an instant connection with it.

There are some places which can make you instantly rejuvenated! Chalet Modello Lori is one of them; it will make you feel as if life is a continuous vacation.

