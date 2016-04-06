Re-envisioning to Create a Beautiful Home

Let’s see how one can re-envision a house to create a completely different look for their homes.
Take a look at LG Reunion Ssangyong Apartments in Seoul Nonhyeon in South Korea. This house has been redesigned by S Design Company. They have pointed out a few simple elements in the house and changed them to create a different look for the house. Any restoration project demands a vision. Unless you know what you are going to recreate, you cannot execute it to perfection. As you look into the restoration project, you will realize that a few smart changes in the house can actually create a lot of difference to the overall look. Want to have a closer look at this restoration project? Let’s find out more.
Even though the bathroom is small, everything is arranged in a haphazard manner. There seems to be an overload of things and there is hardly any storage space to accommodate each and everything. Plus the entire concept of having the basin and the pot side by side is not really a bright and hygienic idea. Although there is a long mirror on the wall, the light over the mirror does not seem to serve any purpose at all. Rather it gives the bathroom a gloomy dingy aura which makes it look shabbier. If you look closely, you will find that both the basin and the pot are oversized and not suitable to fit a small bathroom.
The first thing that you notice about this small bathroom is that the size of the basin and the pot have reduced considerably, creating ample space in between. Instead of the boring white tiles, some greyish tiles have been added on the floor to create a diversion. A petite glass partition cleverly isolates the shower space. And when you look at the lights, you will notice that concealed lights have been installed all over the place so that each and every corner of this bathroom gets enough light.
Like many other modern homes, an entire space has been converted into a kitchen-cum-dining area. If you search for one highlight of this room, it has to be the wooden floor. But the rest of the place hardly inspires any thoughtfulness and totally lacks imagination. Instead of using the entire space to create a perfect modular kitchen, the kitchen area has been literally shoved into a corner with a dining table in the middle. The whole space has not been utilized to create a series of cupboards and shelves; hence, the topsy-turvy sense prevails in the decor. One of the persistent problem areas of this house is the use and arrangement of lights. Even the kitchen shows no improvement; the lights are bright but seemed to be concentrated in one or two areas.
Instead of a dark wooden floor, choose a lighter shade so that the room looks airy and less imposing. The combination of blue and yellow cupboards has seemed out of place in the old kitchen area; the new kitchen shows a marked improvement. White is the predominant color of this modular kitchen with hints of dark tiles in the middle. This contrast looks nice as if the person who has thought about this design has playfully mixed and matched the colors. Instead of keeping the fridge and the microwave side by side in the open, an enclosed storage space has been created to accommodate both. The hanging lamp shade and the concealed lights on the floor provide the much-needed brightness which is not over the top, but certainly useful.
As you look into this closet space, you will notice a rumble! There is a sense of haywire everywhere; it is not as if the space lacks any storage space. There is a series of closed and open shelves in the room, but there seems to be no systematic arrangement of things. Something is amiss; and when you look carefully, you understand that no thought has been spared when the room was designed. The sense of carelessness which prevails in the room comes from a lack of understanding and imagination.
Smart is one word which can describe this space aptly. Instead of creating different shelves and cupboards in the room, one closet has been designed to accommodate everything. No more frantic searches for your socks or your favorite T-shirt. From the rumble to the ravishing closet, the journey is quite interesting. The dark wooden floor has been placed by a lighter shade which is less imposing and more stylish. Instead of experimenting with color, white has been chosen from the palette to create a sense of soothing and comforting feel.
Imagination is the key word for the new home; it evokes a sense of thoughtfulness which is needed to convert a house into a home.
