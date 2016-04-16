Before and After: Spectacular Facade Transformations

Our first project is Casa Tania, a house redesigned by Neutral Arquitectos, a group of architects and designers in Orizaba Veracruz, Mexico. When you think about a house, it is extremely important to realize its potential; you never know how much you can achieve with a design or a structure unless you imagine every little corner and think about every little detail. Casa Tania gives you the unique opportunity to see a complete transformation of an otherwise unimpressive house. It is not just a restoration project; it is about transforming an entire space.

As you look at the house, the first thing that you notice is the grubby green walls and the hint of pink. Both the colors are quite gloomy, and even pink cannot spread its charm. Although the hint of white is quite strategic and creates a soothing effect, it can hardly cover up the shabbiness and mundane look of the house. The patch of green in front of the house could be well-utilized to create a garden; instead, it seems out-of-place and extremely unimpressive. Even the wall by the side makes the house gloomier. The flat roof and the haphazard arrangement of windows and doors do not create a good impression about the house. Even the stairs in the middle of the green do not create any difference to the overall look of the house. Instead, it looks flat and extremely mundane. The house looks as if it going to fall down and needs some serious restoration. Also, you will find an acute lack of interest in the design of the house; there are hardly any sparks of brilliance. Everything about this structure is flat and uninspiring