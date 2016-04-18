6 Steps to Nature-Inspired Home Decor

Most environmentally-conscious people try and incorporate some natural element into their décor while redesigning their homes. With the earth’s natural resources dwindling, people are now widely aware of nature's fragility and try to bring some of the outside in to their home in whatever way possible.

There are many ways to add nature-inspired touches to your home, from choosing natural elements that match your style, to choosing bricks in their natural state to add a focal point to the décor. Different types of wood can be used to transform the look of any room, and natural wood is one of the most versatile elements for interiors.

Make sure to include locally-sourced natural elements, and plenty of plants for a touch of green! Natural sunlight can be used as a design element to make a bright interior.

Though natural materials can be a tad expensive, they can be used minimally to make a subtle natural design statement. Read on for homify's nature-inspired guide!