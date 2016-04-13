The Urban Home with Rustic Flair

The contemporary home we will explore today has rustic features, sprawling open-plan living spaces and a large outdoor pool. It has the kind of relaxed ambiance that would make the perfect family home.

The single-level residence is situated in the steamy South American city of Buenos Aires. Accordingly, the architects Carbone Fernandez have incorporated a few elements reminiscent of a Spanish colonial era. There are lots of earthy, raw materials such as exposed brick and golden wood and of course a lovely outdoor area. It's the kind of residence that doesn't need a whole lot of furnishings to feel like a home.

Aside from the lush, tropical weather, the setting is fairly urbane. This means that the feel of the home has been entirely created with clever design, and not reliance on the singularities of the site. So without further ado, come with us to explore this urban family home brimming with warmth!