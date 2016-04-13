The Urban Home with Rustic Flair

The contemporary home we will explore today has rustic features, sprawling open-plan living spaces and a large outdoor pool. It has the kind of relaxed ambiance that would make the perfect family home.
The single-level residence is situated in the steamy South American city of Buenos Aires. Accordingly, the architects Carbone Fernandez have incorporated a few elements reminiscent of a Spanish colonial era. There are lots of earthy, raw materials such as exposed brick and golden wood and of course a lovely outdoor area. It's the kind of residence that doesn't need a whole lot of furnishings to feel like a home.
Aside from the lush, tropical weather, the setting is fairly urbane. This means that the feel of the home has been entirely created with clever design, and not reliance on the singularities of the site. So without further ado, come with us to explore this urban family home brimming with warmth!
Spanish haciendas traditionally had a sprawling, low-key feel and this home certainly exhibits those features. The beautiful outdoor pool really dominates the rear exterior and the landscaping has been very simply designed.
It's so easy to overthink our outdoor areas, but sometimes all a family needs is some grass for outdoor games, a little shade from a nearby tree and a few stone pavers by the pool. Note how the green lawn gently slopes upwards and the broad steps lead towards the home. The gentle slope and unadorned layout really helps create a low-key feeling.
Moving back to the front of the home, we have the front facade. This is an urban home in a huge, densely populated city, so the challenge was to create a warm feel, without sacrificing privacy and security.
The solution was to use warm, natural materials such as red brick and wood stained a rich colour. There are small window panels around the edge of each door, but no direct views of the interior. In addition, some high black security gates with a partially transparent grill have been used. Finally, note the various planes of the roof. This is a feature we will explore a little more inside.
Inside the rustic living room, we have exposed timber beams and raw red brick walls. The furniture is in the kitchen and living room is also wooden, modestly sized and tends to blend into the earthy walls of the space. This really helps give this space and open, relaxed feel. Of course, we should mention the lovely big pool or billiards table in the living room. This makes it a clear focal point for entertaining and is a clear way to bring people together.
We caught a glimpse of the wooden kitchen earlier, but here we have the whole space in one glance. Two different types of wood finishes, stainless steel appliances, and a wall oven make this space a little more contemporary than the rest of the home. As with every other room though, the social factor has been clearly considered. A large and generous kitchen island provides a gathering point and the integrated dining table on the right ensures that cooking will never be an isolating task.
A beautiful bathroom with clean, minimalist lines and sophisticated design can occasionally feel a little inappropriate in a family home. But this family-style bathroom really has some humble appeal. It is generously sized, with a large mirror and window. There are definitely some cosy elements. The checker tiles, natural floral feature, and cream tones ensure this is a low-key bathroom for the whole family.
Every big family home needs a little space for parents to retreat and we think this is the perfect solution! This modestly sized spa-bath has dimmable LED lighting, wooden floors and cream tiles. And if they really need to hide out, it's partially tucked away behind the wall.
