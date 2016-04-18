How to Tile your Bathroom like a Pro

Details such as an even amount of grouting will go a long way in determining the look of your bathroom. Ensure that your grout lines are straight both vertically and horizontally. When it comes to pattern, look not only at the pattern of an individual tile but also the pattern formed when tiles are placed together. If your tiles are veined or patterned, consider wrapping them around corners. To wrap a tile around a corner, use the same tile on both walls. By doing this, the grain of a tile continues from one wall to the other thus giving the bathroom a cleaner and more seamless look. While laying the tiles themselves, use a level from time to time to ensure that your tiles are being installed in a straight line.

Once your tiles have been installed, ensure that they are kept clean to maintain the look. While tiles themselves can be wiped with a damp cloth, the grout between tiles will need to be scrubbed with an old toothbrush once in a while.

