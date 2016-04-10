The Advantages of a Classic Galley Kitchen

As mentioned before, the galley kitchen is one made up of two parallel walls that face each other and hold the kitchen area between them. Now, thanks to this feature, the parallel walls offer maximum storage. One wall can hold a bank of cabinets, pull-out pantry and stove, while the facing wall can hold the appliances and more drawers and cabinets. This makes it an ideal choice as far as storage space goes. So even if your galley kitchen is in an area of the home which is compact and does not have space for a pantry, you have tons of storage to take care of the problem – on two walls! The open kitchen usually eliminates the use of one side by knocking down a wall, while the U and L-Shaped kitchens are also bereft of walls on two sides. But the old galley style kitchen gives you plenty of avenues for storage and more!

In this picture, space has been judiciously utilized by well-known Brazilian architect Zoom Urbanismo Architetura E Design.