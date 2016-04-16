6 Mistakes to Avoid When Decorating Your Home

Decorating can be tedious when a plan is not in place. Without sufficient preparation, there can be a lot of errors in judgement while decorating. In order to avoid mistakes, it is good to conduct research on what works best in a room before beginning the work.

A common mistake people make is to clutter the living room with all their favourite things. It's never good to keep a lot of objects in one room or place. The second mistake is not choosing the right furniture that will go with the overall décor of the place.

Wallpaper should be kept minimal to make the room look spacious. Always allow the room to breathe by not crowding it up, especially in a tropical climate. Also, bear in mind that not every item in the room will go together—there's no point in matching every item with another.

Ready for some more tips? Then read on for your foolproof guide to decorating!