6 Mistakes to Avoid When Decorating Your Home

Decorating can be tedious when a plan is not in place. Without sufficient preparation, there can be a lot of errors in judgement while decorating. In order to avoid mistakes, it is good to conduct research on what works best in a room before beginning the work.
A common mistake people make is to clutter the living room with all their favourite things. It's never good to keep a lot of objects in one room or place. The second mistake is not choosing the right furniture that will go with the overall décor of the place.
Wallpaper should be kept minimal to make the room look spacious. Always allow the room to breathe by not crowding it up, especially in a tropical climate. Also, bear in mind that not every item in the room will go together—there's no point in matching every item with another.
Ready for some more tips? Then read on for your foolproof guide to decorating!
Whether it's a large spacious living room or a room with tight space, it's better not to put all your favourite objects in the same room. It will not only make the room cluttered but would be a point of distraction. It helps to be creative in such situations and try grouping similar objects together and removing other objects to another place. This would also be one way to showcase the best pieces in one place. Take a count of the number of picture frames and art prints and distribute them around the room, creating a focal point of interest. Remove the rest as this can be used later. The final result after the designing should be clutter-free and not overwhelming.
People can make errors of judgment while choosing furniture. It is important to understand that the furniture chosen should be of the same proportion. It is also important to find the right cushion and give the ‘sit’ test. Chose the upholstery piece only if it is comfortable. Ensure that the style and shape of the furniture are trendy. The finish of the furniture can also be changed depending on the overall décor. For example, just changing the cherry stain to a black paint can change a traditional chair to a contemporary style. The finish of the furniture can totally transform a room.
The upholstery in the room can also be chosen depending on the décor. Light coloured fabrics will be just right for a formal living room. Unconventional furniture can also enliven a room. Personal style can be reflected well in the piece of furniture that is chosen.
Wallpaper is a great option to decorate the living room, but too much wallpaper in the same area can give the room a cluttered effect. Moreover, it is also too expensive to wallpaper the whole room. To use wallpaper effectively, just one wall of the room can be utilized and a long sofa can be placed against the wall. This will give a great appearance making the print and the furniture stand out in the room. Wallpapers are good in large living spaces and in tight spaces have to be used judiciously to keep the room looking open and airy.
This chic, minimal arrangement was created by De Zwarte Hond based in Groningen, Netherlands.
Rooms should be designed depending on the climactic conditions. In tropical climates, using a minimalist style and less furniture works well. Designing rooms can be made easier if they are not overcrowded. The living room can be designed depending on the common styles used in the area, that is climate friendly. Bright and airy rooms can do with little furniture. In tight spaces with fewer windows, keeping the furniture minimal will make the place look large and airy.
While designing a room, it is not necessary to match each and every thing. When there are different colours and patterns in the room, the room gets depth and dimension. If there are solid coloured couches, contrasting throw pillows and blankets can provide a colourful effect. Similarly, two couches can be different without having the same pattern. Colours can be tested out before the room gets decorated to get an idea of how the colour looks as each colour changes depending on the natural light in that room. Trying out is worth the effort as it can help in saving time and money in the long run.
It is important to shop around for good bargains. It is better to look around at different suppliers instead of purchasing everything in one place. Shopping around gives a wider choice, and mix-and-match furniture can give an entirely new look to the room. Having the same furniture will make the room feel impersonal. Having entirely eclectic pieces will give a warm and cosy feel to your home. Shopping around also saves a lot of money and time making sure that the right piece is bought. It is important to buy quality furniture that is affordable and will last longer.
While buying furniture it is also important to keep the size and shape of the room in mind and measure it appropriately. If the size of the furniture is improper it may throw the room off scale. Measuring will also help gauge the free-flowing space around the room. Height is also of utmost importance and it should be ensured that all the furniture in the room is of uniform height.
