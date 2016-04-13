6 DIY Ways to Transform a Boring Balcony

Balconies are often the ignored rectangular space home to a few neglected plants. But they have the possibility to create a true WOW experience for you! It can become a relaxation, creativity or entertainment corner or even an all-in-one. The good part is that home balcony decor doesn’t require a lot of time and can be done even within a tight budget.

Even the smallest of balconies can go from drab to great if you put in a little thought on what you want to do with the space. A balcony is your home’s connection to the outside world. It is a little out-there and yet a space you’ve reclaimed from the city. There will be people passing by (or looking up) to your home, judging its interiors (and you) by what you put out there. That fact changes how much attention you should pay to your balcony design.

From classic Zen garden to colourful retreat, we're here to present you with creative balcony ideas that will make it your favourite place in the house!