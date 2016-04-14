Before and After: a Bright and Airy Makeover

The home makeover we will explore today is not a hugely expensive construction project, but an example of how stylishly a simple home can be created with great furnishings. It comes to us courtesy of Italian interior designers Venduta A Prima Vista and the end result is sure to inspire many home renovators.

The apartment is a light, traditional home with ornate 1950s tiles and a few rather dated window dressings. The beauty of this home is not reliant on fabulous views or unique features, but the simple strength of clever furnishings and a discerning use of colour accents.

So before we tell too much, come with us to explore a series of before and after photos…